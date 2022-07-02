Homicide investigation underway in Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available to the public with a homicide investigation underway in a small Colorado community.

Friday night, 11 News reached out to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office concerning the investigation. Sheriff Allen Cooper responded within minutes providing the following statement:

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which occurred in Penrose on Wednesday,” part of Sheriff Cooper’s statement reads. “The decedent is a white male. The Fremont County coroner is attempting to notify next of kin. Therefore no other information is available for release at this time. Based on the circumstances surrounding this case the public is not at risk.”

Depending on the circumstances of the investigation, this article may or may not be updated. As the sheriff’s office is able to provide more details future updates will be posted on KKTV.com.

