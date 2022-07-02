Advertisement

Fourth of July travel- what to expect

As drivers pack the roads for the Fourth of July, they’re doing so feeling a little extra pain...
As drivers pack the roads for the Fourth of July, they're doing so feeling a little extra pain at the pump.
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - AAA reports that automobile travel is at an all time high. Heavy traffic is expected this Independence day weekend.

Monday, the Fourth of July, is said to be the busiest travel day of all. I-25 and I-70 corridors are also expected to have the worst traffic.

AAA suggest avoiding traveling in the afternoon and to budget around two hours of added travel time onto your schedule.

It is reported that close to 800,000 Colorado residents will be traveling this weekend.

Gas price in the state sit just under five dollars. AAA says filling up your tank in neighborhoods can be less expensive than using service stations off the highways.

