Colorado wildlife officials issue warning following an incident with a mother moose in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is issuing another warning about aggressive animals following a recent incident in Teller County.

According to the wildlife agency, someone was hiking with their dog off-leash on Thursday when there was a “confrontation” between a cow moose and its calf. This happened along Crags Trail about three miles south of Divide.

“The hiker told CPW her dog was running off-leash when a cow moose charged from the brush, chasing the dog,” an official with CPW wrote in a news release. “The hiker said she yelled at the moose and it turned and charged her. In her effort to run, she fell and suffered a broken arm.”

The hiker added the moose stood over her until it started chasing her dog again. After a bit, the moose and calf left the area and the hiker was able to get herself and her dog to her car.

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But to keep them safe, we urge people not to take their dogs into wildlife habitat during fawning and calving season and never let them off-leash.”

