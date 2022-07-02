Advertisement

Colorado wildlife officials issue warning following an incident with a mother moose in Teller County

Generic moose photo.
Generic moose photo.(NPS Photo/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is issuing another warning about aggressive animals following a recent incident in Teller County.

According to the wildlife agency, someone was hiking with their dog off-leash on Thursday when there was a “confrontation” between a cow moose and its calf. This happened along Crags Trail about three miles south of Divide.

“The hiker told CPW her dog was running off-leash when a cow moose charged from the brush, chasing the dog,” an official with CPW wrote in a news release. “The hiker said she yelled at the moose and it turned and charged her. In her effort to run, she fell and suffered a broken arm.”

The hiker added the moose stood over her until it started chasing her dog again. After a bit, the moose and calf left the area and the hiker was able to get herself and her dog to her car.

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But to keep them safe, we urge people not to take their dogs into wildlife habitat during fawning and calving season and never let them off-leash.”

Click here for more on the most recent incident.

For tips on staying safe around moose, watch the video from CPW below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
WATCH: Colorado Springs man gored by bison at Yellowstone; unclear if he was too close or trying to help others who were too close before the incident
False reporting suspect.
False report of an active shooter at Walmart south of Colorado Springs in Fountain leads to an arrest
The Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001
Colorado Avalanche championship parade coverage
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Police closed northbound Powers Boulevard at Aeroplaza...
1 killed, 1 injured following head-on crash in Colorado Springs, roads reopened
CSPD recovering a food trailer reported stolen.
Colorado woman’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers

Latest News

Prosecutor Jessica Dotter tells 11 News adding the word consent to the law will provide more...
Consent language added to sex assault law in Colorado
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway in Penrose
Southern Colorado 4th of July forecast
Stormy start to July
Holiday Travel graphic.
Colorado officials expecting heavy Fourth of July travel, urging driver safety