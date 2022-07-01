Advertisement

Shooting under investigation in southeast Colorado Springs early Friday morning

Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in southeast Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Colorado Springs police say officers responded to a shooting at the 2500 block of Gina Drive, near Astrozon and Chelton, around 1 a.m. Friday.

Officers on scene were told the victim left, but was later found at a different home in the area. The victim had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say a possible vehicle involved in the shooting was a silver sedan. We will update this article as we learn more.

