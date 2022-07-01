Advertisement

Reward offered for a homicide investigation in Colorado

Victim and suspect vehicle for a homicide investigation.
Victim and suspect vehicle for a homicide investigation.(Denver PD/Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered for information tied to a homicide investigation in Denver.

The Denver Police Department is asking for help from the public after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on June 23 at about 8:50 p.m. The victim, Daniel Diaz-Rojas, is pictured at the top of this article. A second victim, a 15-year-old who was driving, was also shot and was last listed in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle involved in the shooting is pictured at the top of this article. Investigators describe it as a possible Dodge Caravan. The driver’s side middle window of the van appears to be covered in plastic and duct tape.

A $2,000 reward is being offered in this case and you may remain anonymous. Call 720-913-4867 with information.

