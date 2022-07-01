Advertisement

‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024

Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be transformed and renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure.(Source: Disney via CNN)
(CNN) – Disney’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul.

Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old ride at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will soon get a refresh.

The new ride will be based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Details about the reimagined ride were announced Friday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Disney will transform Splash Mountain into a Mardi Gras celebration, and the new name will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The ride was originally based on the controversial Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The grand opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set for late 2024.

