Advertisement

‘Pink Tax’ on feminine hygiene products, diapers ends in Louisiana

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from...
Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.(CNN)
By Bria Gremillion and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The “Pink Tax” exemption state law went into effect July 1, according to WAFB.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

“Ending the tax puts more money in the pockets of women and families who will spend that money in our economy, and it has a significant impact in the pockets of low-income families,” Michelle Erenberg with LIFT Louisiana told WAFB in a previous report.

The bill passed without opposition and carries a $9 million price tag.

Proponents have consistently argued that other essentials like food and water are exempted from state sales taxing, so these essentials should be too.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
WATCH: Colorado Springs man gored by bison at Yellowstone; unclear if he was too close or trying to help others who were too close before the incident
False reporting suspect.
False report of an active shooter at Walmart south of Colorado Springs in Fountain leads to an arrest
The Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001
Colorado Avalanche championship parade coverage
CSPD recovering a food trailer reported stolen.
Colorado woman’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers
A man is facing charges after pushing a boy off his bike in Deep River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man charged after pushing boy off bike, police say

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.
Kitten severely burned in dumpster fire finds forever home after full recovery
Virginia law requires drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working...
Excessive noise: Police can ticket drivers with loud exhaust systems, mufflers
A General Motors vehicle is being assembled in this file photo.
Chip shortage keeps driving up auto prices, cutting sales
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems