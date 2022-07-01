Man injured in reported shooting Friday, police search for suspect vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday near Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area, but were informed the victim left the area. That person was later found in a different home in the area. CSPD contacted the victim at his home and learned he had a gunshot wound to the leg. His current condition is unknown.

CSPD is looking for a possible vehicle involved in the shooting and is described as a silver sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

