MISSING: At-risk teen last seen Thursday night in El Paso County northeast of Colorado Springs
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing teen.
A photo of Lizzy McPherson was shared by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says she is 18 and is “developmentally delayed.” She was last seen in a neighborhood Thursday night between Peyton and Falcon northeast of Colorado Springs along Bradshaw Road.
If seen, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.
She has a history of running away.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.