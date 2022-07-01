MISSING: At-risk teen last seen Thursday night in El Paso County northeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing teen.

A photo of Lizzy McPherson was shared by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says she is 18 and is “developmentally delayed.” She was last seen in a neighborhood Thursday night between Peyton and Falcon northeast of Colorado Springs along Bradshaw Road.

If seen, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

She has a history of running away.

Have you seen Lizzy McPherson?

She is an 18 year old developmentally delayed white female, 5 foot tall 90 pounds, red hair, freckles, blue eyes. She was last seen last night in the 12000 block of Bradshaw Road located in Peyton. If seen please contact us at 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/tSEMJ8UKz1 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 1, 2022

