Man facing charges in relation to sexual assault of a 7-year-old in Teller County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in the Teller County Jail Friday facing charges related to sexual assault of a 7-year-old. Woodland Park Police Department says Kevin Edward McAvoy Jr., pictured above, was arrested Thursday night with probable cause.

As a result of this investigation McAvoy Jr. was charged with sexual assault on a child, indecent exposure, unlawful sexual contact, and child abuse.

He is being held on no bond.

We will update this article if more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.