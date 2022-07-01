Advertisement

Man facing charges in relation to sexual assault of a 7-year-old in Teller County

Kevin Edward McAvoy Jr. arrest photo
Kevin Edward McAvoy Jr. arrest photo(Woodland Park Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in the Teller County Jail Friday facing charges related to sexual assault of a 7-year-old. Woodland Park Police Department says Kevin Edward McAvoy Jr., pictured above, was arrested Thursday night with probable cause.

As a result of this investigation McAvoy Jr. was charged with sexual assault on a child, indecent exposure, unlawful sexual contact, and child abuse.

He is being held on no bond.

We will update this article if more information is released.

