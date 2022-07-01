Advertisement

Juvenile hit by truck in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A juvenile was hospitalized after she was hit by a truck in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Police are reporting the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. while the juvenile was walking in a crosswalk at Palmer Park Boulevard near Chelton Road. The area is a few blocks north of the Citadel Mall.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Details on how serious her injuries may have been were not immediately shared with the public. Her exact age also wasn’t released.

The driver of the pickup was cited and released from the scene.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information following a police presence in a public area of Colorado Springs.

