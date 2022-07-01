Advertisement

Formal complaint issued against El Paso County Sheriff Candidate Joe Roybal

By KKTV
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - On June 30, 2022, The District Attorney’s Office received a formal complaint regarding El Paso County Sheriff Candidate Joe Roybal’s collection of petition signatures that occurred in February 2022 at a specific location in eastern El Paso County.

District Attorney Michael Allen has requested that District Attorney Jeff Chostner of the 10th Judicial District take on this case as a special prosecutor, Mr. Chostner has agreed to that request. All materials received regarding this matter have been turned over to Mr. Chostner’s Office.

C.R.S 20-1-107(2) gives Colorado District Attorneys statutory authority to request a special prosecutor in circumstances such as this.

