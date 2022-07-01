Advertisement

CSFD reminding Colorado Springs of the danger in using illegal fireworks

Clark-Cowlitz fire officials talk safety ahead of 4th of July weekend.
Clark-Cowlitz fire officials talk safety ahead of 4th of July weekend.(KPTV)
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner, but fire officials say so is the danger of illegal fireworks.

Not only can the use of personal illegal fireworks cause wildfires, they can also cause injury. Captain Micheal Smaldino says most injuries involving fireworks are fast and unexpected. He tells us one of the most common injuries they see if from sparklers- which burn around 2000 degrees.

Last year police report receiving over 400 calls about illegal firework activity. Both the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Police Department will be out patrolling. If you are caught using illegal fireworks you can receive up to 189 days in jail and face a large monetary fine. If a fire is started as a result, there is potential for felony arson charges.

CSFD does say if you are injured using illegal fireworks it is important to seek medical attention.

Fireworks that are illegal in Colorado Springs are any that you have to light or that have a fuse. Sparklers are illegal in the city. Only novelty items like snappers and poppers are allowed.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
WATCH: Colorado Springs man gored by bison at Yellowstone; unclear if he was too close or trying to help others who were too close before the incident
Election Results generic graphic.
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 6/28/22.
Shelter-in-place order in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted after police learn suspect left home
False reporting suspect.
False report of an active shooter at Walmart south of Colorado Springs in Fountain leads to an arrest
CSPD recovering a food trailer reported stolen.
Colorado woman’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers

Latest News

Last year police report having over 400 calls about illegal firework activity
WATCH- CSFD reminding Colorado Springs of the danger of illegal fireworks
Nevada State Police are asking for the public's help after a pedestrian was hit by a car in...
Juvenile hit by truck in Colorado Springs
A Colorado family reminisces over the memory of their 13-year-old daughter Haley Perkins, after...
WATCH: Colorado family searching for justice after 13-year-old daughter Haley Perkins found dead
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Carjacking and short police chase in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon