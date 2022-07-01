CSFD reminding Colorado Springs of the danger in using illegal fireworks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner, but fire officials say so is the danger of illegal fireworks.

Not only can the use of personal illegal fireworks cause wildfires, they can also cause injury. Captain Micheal Smaldino says most injuries involving fireworks are fast and unexpected. He tells us one of the most common injuries they see if from sparklers- which burn around 2000 degrees.

Last year police report receiving over 400 calls about illegal firework activity. Both the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Police Department will be out patrolling. If you are caught using illegal fireworks you can receive up to 189 days in jail and face a large monetary fine. If a fire is started as a result, there is potential for felony arson charges.

CSFD does say if you are injured using illegal fireworks it is important to seek medical attention.

Fireworks that are illegal in Colorado Springs are any that you have to light or that have a fuse. Sparklers are illegal in the city. Only novelty items like snappers and poppers are allowed.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.