Consent language added to sex assault law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The bill Governor Jared Polis he signed to offer victims of sexual assault more protection against their abusers is now in effect. The new bill will add the term consent to the language in the law.

It will now read, “When the actor causes sexual intrusion or sexual penetration knowing the victim does not consent. 11 News has been speaking with a Prosecutor who tells us adding the word consent will make it more understandable and provide better judgement in the courtroom.

“Jurors deserve to be able to take the law and easily apply with common sense terms and victims deserve to walk into court knowing that jurors are speaking the same language,” said Jessica Dotter, Sexual Assault Resource Prosecutor for District Attorneys Council. “The law is using the same language as we all understand regarding consent and sexual assault.”

This is the first time this bill has been changed in 50 years.

