Colorado officials urging driver safety expecting heavy Fourth of July holiday travel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Despite rising gas prices, AAA and the Colorado Department of Transportation are expecting another year of high volume Fourth of July travel. This year, 786,000 Coloradans are expected to travel during the Fourth of July weekend, up from 770,000 last year.

“Coloradans will be joining the ranks of 47.9 million Americans who are traveling over the Independence holiday period,” states Skyler McKinley, the Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA. “This is largely a road trip holiday. We’ve actually seen a 1.5% increase in automotive travel though, hitting an all-time high. In part because of high prices and many folks deciding to stay a little closer to home but still deciding to travel.”

In order to avoid the traffic, AAA advises the public to avoid driving during the busiest periods of holiday travel.

“If you can avoid traveling in the afternoon, especially today, Friday, but also the Monday of July Fourth, that’s when travel is gonna be at its worst. But usually just budget one-and-a-half to two times the driving time that you’re staying in Colorado,” McKinley says.

With an increase in automotive travel during the holidays, a demand increase of gas is also to be expected. However, AAA says there are ways to avoid any possible fuel price spikes.

“You’re mostly going to see increasing prices on gas above that $4.90 level if you’re looking at service stations that are largely catering to travelers along I-25 or I-70. But if you could fill up at your neighborhood, your local service station, you probably won’t see a big price jumps,” says McKinley.

The increase in holiday travel also brings concerns about driving safely and driving sober for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Well it is a holiday weekend, so we expect a lot of people are going to be out on our roads. Also, it means a lot of of people are going to be out drinking. And we just don’t want people to combine both those things,” says Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “Last year there were nine fatalities on our roadways during the Fourth of July weekend, over half of those involved an impaired driver.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation also states how important driver safety is in El Paso County especially.

“El Paso County tends to see more traffic fatalities than anywhere else in the state. Last year there were 77 traffic fatalities in El Paso County, the worst by far in any other region of the state,” states Cole.

Cole tells us that increased DUI enforcement is expected across the state this weekend, with upwards of 50 law enforcement agencies participating in the enforcement. This could include both checkpoints and saturation patrols in certain areas. According to CDOT, over 50% of traffic fatalities during the Fourth of July weekend last year involved impaired drivers.

Yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado can found be found by clicking here, while local agency DUI enforcement plans can be found by clicking here. The Heat is On campaign is a large asset in fighting impaired riving in Colorado as well, as it provides funding to Colorado law enforcement to help fight impaired driving statewide. Drive sober, or don’t drive at all.

