Cat rescued from swamp cooler by Pikes Peak Humane Society

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region rescued a cat that was stuck in a swamp cooler.

Officers from the Pueblo Animal Law Enforcement responded to a call about a “deceased cat stuck in a swamp cooler”. The woman in the home said it was 101 degrees and she was not able to use her air conditioning because the cat was stuck in the wheel.

When HSPPR officers arrived, they found the cat was still alive.

With some help, officers were able to get the cat out of the cooler and take him back to the shelter for medical treatment. Officers say “this spicy boy had his ear humanly tipped and was a community cat”. There is reportedly a cat colony in the area where he was found, so officers vaccinated him, checked for any serious injuries, and took him back home!

We want to give a special thank you to Officers Dominguez, Sardello, Estavillo, and Medina, for helping this kitty.

