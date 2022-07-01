Advertisement

Carjacking and short police chase in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect remains on the run following a carjacking and brief police chase in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Police are reporting someone had their truck stolen at gunpoint in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Chuckwagon Road on the northwest side of the city. Later in the day, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle driving erratically.

A short chase started at Ranch Lane and Union Boulevard but came to a quick end at Union Boulevard and Montebello Drive.

The stolen vehicle was later found at the end of Avalanche Point, about half a mile away from where the chase was terminated.

No suspect description was provided to the public.

