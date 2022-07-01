2 taken to hospital following head-on crash, Parts of Powers closed
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 8 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Police closed northbound Powers Boulevard at Fountain Boulevard for a serious crash. Aeroplaza Drive and Powers is also closed eastbound.
Colorado Springs police say a head-on crash happened in the area around 7:30 a.m. Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital; their current conditions are unknown.
Drivers should avoid the area is possible.
Colorado Springs Fire Department is also on scene of the crash.
