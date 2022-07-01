2 taken to hospital following head-on crash, Parts of Powers closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 8 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Police closed northbound Powers Boulevard at Fountain Boulevard for a serious crash. Aeroplaza Drive and Powers is also closed eastbound.

Colorado Springs police say a head-on crash happened in the area around 7:30 a.m. Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital; their current conditions are unknown.

Drivers should avoid the area is possible.

Colorado Springs Fire Department is also on scene of the crash.

Northbound Powers is now closed at Fountain Bl. due to serious accident. Aeroplaza/Powers is also closed eastbound. Seek alternate routes for now. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 1, 2022

