18-month-old child Colorado Springs child dies of Fentynal Overdose

Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old child.

CSPD says they responded to a call for a dead child on November 12, 2021. The investigation found the child died of a fentanyl overdose while in his home. Officers say his parents, Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were both under the influence of fentanyl at the time the child passed away.

A search of the home reveled other drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics.

On June 10, 2022 Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives issued a warrant for both Astacio and Villalba. They are facing charges related to child abuse knowingly/recklessly in a death.

Chief Adrian Vasquez shared “I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic. The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community.”

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

