Advertisement

1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
WATCH: Colorado Springs man gored by bison at Yellowstone; unclear if he was too close or trying to help others who were too close before the incident
False reporting suspect.
False report of an active shooter at Walmart south of Colorado Springs in Fountain leads to an arrest
The Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001
Colorado Avalanche championship parade coverage
CSPD recovering a food trailer reported stolen.
Colorado woman’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers
A man is facing charges after pushing a boy off his bike in Deep River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man charged after pushing boy off bike, police say

Latest News

FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
As holiday weekend starts, airport crowds top 2019 numbers
Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature...
New York legislative text detailing new gun rules released
The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.
Firework prices are blowing up
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
18-month-old child Colorado Springs child dies of Fentynal Overdose