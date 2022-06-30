Advertisement

Pueblo to keep 1 COVID community testing site open

COVID Test
COVID Test(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s health department says the city will keep one COVID community testing site open due to the decrease in sites across the state.

People needing to get tested for COVID in Pueblo County can go to the site next to the mall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the foreseeable future. It will be closed on the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile, Thursday will be the last day for the county’s biggest site, the location at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. It ceases operations at 5 p.m.

“Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, in partnership with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is continuing the gradual transition to shift COVID-19 testing back into the traditional health care settings and through federal programs including the Test to Treat program and free, at-home rapid tests available at COVIDTests.gov,” the health department said.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
WATCH: Colorado Springs man gored by bison at Yellowstone; unclear if he was too close or trying to help others who were too close before the incident
Election Results generic graphic.
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 6/28/22.
Shelter-in-place order in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted after police learn suspect left home
Deadly shooting involving police in Pueblo 6/29/22.
Deadly shooting involving police in Pueblo under investigation on Wednesday
CSPD recovering a food trailer reported stolen.
Colorado women’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers

Latest News

The Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001
WATCH LIVE: Colorado Avalanche championship parade coverage!
Storms return today
Storm chances picking up
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region tips for keeping your pets safe during the Fourth of...
HSPPR: Keeping your pets safe ahead of July 4th
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
WATCH: Colorado Springs man gored by bison at Yellowstone; unclear if he was too close or trying to help others who were too close before the incident