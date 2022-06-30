Pueblo to keep 1 COVID community testing site open

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s health department says the city will keep one COVID community testing site open due to the decrease in sites across the state.

People needing to get tested for COVID in Pueblo County can go to the site next to the mall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the foreseeable future. It will be closed on the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile, Thursday will be the last day for the county’s biggest site, the location at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. It ceases operations at 5 p.m.

“Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, in partnership with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is continuing the gradual transition to shift COVID-19 testing back into the traditional health care settings and through federal programs including the Test to Treat program and free, at-home rapid tests available at COVIDTests.gov,” the health department said.

