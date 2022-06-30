Advertisement

False report of an active shooter at a Walmart south of Colorado Springs in Fountain leads to an arrest

False reporting suspect.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a serious charge after police say he made a fake 911 call.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday for the Fountain Walmart off Highway 85. The person calling claimed there was an active shooter. The store was evacuated, and police rushed to the scene. When officers arrived at the area, they were able to quickly determine the report was a lie.

Christian Elenga, 27, was identified as the 911 caller. Police took him into custody and charged him with false reporting. He could be facing other charges on top of that one.

