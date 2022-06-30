Advertisement

Colorado women’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers

CSPD recovering a food trailer reported stolen.
CSPD recovering a food trailer reported stolen.
By Logan MacDonald
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After being reported stolen to the the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a woman’s missing food trailer was recovered Wednesday morning at the Walmart along Venetucci Boulevard in Colorado Springs. The owner of the trailer, Theresa Petruna, says the trailer was found as a result of the social media pushes by KKTV 11 News.

“The police did not find it for us, we found it via social media, KKTV doing all of their blasts,” states Petruna.

Petruna says that roughly $8,000 worth of equipment was stolen from inside the trailer, but there is minimal damage to the vehicle itself.

“So, inside we had our speakers for, I’m sorry, anyway, entertainment, and our pizza press in there and our equipment to serve and cook the pizza, so most of that was stolen,” says Petruna.

All the items stolen are expected to be covered by insurance, and Petruna is just happy to have recovered the vehicle.

“Oh it’s such a relief, such a relief. With inflation they were quoting us about 20,000 more than we originally paid,” Petruna explains.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says there’s no information regarding possible suspects at this time.

