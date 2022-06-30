Advertisement

Avalanche parade: Everything you need to know for Thursday

The Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001
The Avalanche lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:02 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After more than two decades, Colorado finally gets to celebrate the Avalanche bringing home the Stanley Cup!

The Colorado Avalanche beat the two-time reigning champions, Tampa Bay Lightning, in Game 6 in the Stanley Cup on Sunday. The last time the Avs won the Stanley Cup was back in 2001.

The Avalanche parade is Thursday at 10 a.m. Below is a map of the route, which begins at Union Station (17th and Wynkoop) in downtown Denver, down 17th to Broadway and too Civic Center Park around noon.

Avalanche parade route 2022
Avalanche parade route 2022(NHL/Avalanche)

Fans will be able to see:

  • 2022 Stanley Cup Champions - Colorado Avalanche players, coaches, and management
  • E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke
  • Denver Mayor, Michael B. Hancock
  • Avalanche mascot, Bernie
  • Avalanche Ice Patrol

The rally will begin at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park, pictured below, with live music, Avs season highlight reels, live video from the parade, and more.

Avalanche championship celebration 2022
Avalanche championship celebration 2022(NHL/Avalanche)

The Avs took home the Stanley Cup on Monday.

More than 200,00 fans are expected at Thursday’s parade. The Colorado Springs Fire Department also has an engine carrying a player and their family in the parade.

“It’s exciting to support our teams here in Colorado. It’s exciting just to be apart of it and honestly, celebrate this victory. It was a hard-fought victory,” said Captain Michael Smaldino of CSFD.

