Where new red light cameras go live in Colorado Springs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs aren’t hiding the new locations for red light cameras, they are providing a warning to anyone violating traffic laws.

Starting July 1, four new red light cameras in Olympic City USA will go live. There will be a 30-day warning period for these new cameras. Starting Aug. 1, any violators will be sent a $75 citation.

Intersections to go live July 1, 2022

• (NB) Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd- (Northbound through lanes only)

• (EB) Colorado Ave and 31st Street- (Eastbound through lanes, the right turn lane, and the left turn lane)

• (SB) Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd- (Southbound through lanes and the left turn lane)

• (SB) Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy- (Southbound through lanes and the right turn lane)

Intersections that already have red light cameras

• East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

• Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

• North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

• North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

• Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain • Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

• East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

• East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

• Austin Bluffs and North Academy • Platte and North Murray

•Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road

• Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard

• Maizeland and North Academy

