Water main break at Pueblo County Jail impacting kitchen, dorm

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The dorm and kitchen at the Pueblo County Jail are currently without water following a water main break discovered late Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says inmates affected by the break will have food and access to water during repairs.

“Measures have been put in place to provide bathroom facilities and drinking water to the approximately 250 inmates and several employees impacted by the break until the line is repaired,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. “The jail’s kitchen staff also implemented its emergency plan and will continue to provide uninterrupted meal service to inmates.”

The break is in a 4-inch underground main and is only impacting part of the compound. The five-story tower is unaffected. Repairs on the main began Wednesday morning.

“Although this break has affected water service to a portion of the facility, we are continuing to meet the needs and maintaining the health and safety of the inmates and our employees,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

