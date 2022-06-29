WATCH LIVE: Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Watch live election coverage from the 11 Breaking News Center on June 28.

Click here for results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races.

Ballots had to be turned in by 7 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 972,188 ballots had been returned statewide. At that time, 481,058 registered republicans had returned their ballots, 404,967 democrats had returned their ballots and 86,163 unaffiliated voters had returned here ballots.

Click here to download a breakdown of ballots returned by party, age and gender.

This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with UCCS Political Science Professor Joshua Dunn to talk about why the winners of this year’s elections, and the dominating party, may be hard to predict. Watch that video below:

WATCH: Political Science Professor talks possible political shift in Colorado

