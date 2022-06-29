Shooting involving police in Pueblo under investigation on Wednesday
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police was under investigation on Wednesday in Pueblo.
There was a large law enforcement presence before 4 p.m. in an area close to 4th Street and Dillon Drive on the north side of the city. Last time this article was updated, police could only confirm there was a “officer-involved shooting.”
This article will be updated.
This marks the second officer-involved shooting involving Pueblo Police this week. Click here for more about a chase on I-25 on Tuesday.
