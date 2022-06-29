Advertisement

Shooting involving police in Pueblo under investigation on Wednesday

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police was under investigation on Wednesday in Pueblo.

There was a large law enforcement presence before 4 p.m. in an area close to 4th Street and Dillon Drive on the north side of the city. Last time this article was updated, police could only confirm there was a “officer-involved shooting.”

This article will be updated.

This marks the second officer-involved shooting involving Pueblo Police this week. Click here for more about a chase on I-25 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results generic graphic.
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 6/28/22.
Shelter-in-place order in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted after police learn suspect left home
CBI Medina Alert 6/27/2022 (not a photo of actual vehicle)
Suspect in custody after running person over near downtown Colorado Springs
Officer-involved shooting scene south of Pueblo 6/28/22.
Officer-involved shooting south of Pueblo on I-25 Tuesday evening tied to attempted ATM theft
Homicide investigation 6/24/22.
Man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and then turning himself in, victim’s body found outside the jail

Latest News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home
WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on 11 News at 5:30
Storm Chances Picking Up
Storm Chances Picking Up
Death investigation 6/27/22.
Suspicious death of teen girl in Pueblo West considered a homicide
Storm Chances Picking Up
Storm Chances Picking Up