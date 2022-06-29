Shooting involving police in Pueblo under investigation on Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police was under investigation on Wednesday in Pueblo.

There was a large law enforcement presence before 4 p.m. in an area close to 4th Street and Dillon Drive on the north side of the city. Last time this article was updated, police could only confirm there was a “officer-involved shooting.”

This article will be updated.

This marks the second officer-involved shooting involving Pueblo Police this week. Click here for more about a chase on I-25 on Tuesday.

