Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood northeast of Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was activated for a neighborhood just northeast of Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

At about 10:20 p.m. the following message was sent out to residents living in an area close to N. Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 06-28-2022. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 3800 Half Turn Rd.You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

This article was last updated at 10:30 p.m. and we will provide updates as they become available.

