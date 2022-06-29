HSPPR: Keeping your pets safe ahead of July 4th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking people to be proactive in making sure their pets are heading for the Fourth of July.

This is the busiest part of the year for humane societies across the state when it comes to stray animals. Cody Costra, from HSPPR, says from July 3 to July 5, 2021 they took in almost 65 stray dogs and almost 60 in 2020.

Costra gave out several tips you can use to keep your animals safe as the fireworks go off, but the main tip is to be ready before Monday rolls around.

“The biggest thing is to be proactive before this weekend. I had to take your dogs microchip information make sure your cat even has a collar and tag on just in case it gets out. Update your license information, especially if you lose recently or you’ve changed phone numbers anytime soon,” says Costra. “It’s really important to make sure the information is up-to-date because that’s the fastest way we can get your pet back to you.”

Of course, their are many other tips they suggest like putting your pet in a room without any windows, giving them a safe safe such as kennels and putting blankets over the cage to make them feel more safe. Costra also suggests thundervests or even playing calming music for your pets as the fireworks are going off.

The Humane Society wants people to know, if you do see a stray dog out and about and it is safe to help them, you can bring the animal into the Humane Society or you can call them and animal control will come pick them up.

