‘Historic’ travel weekend coming up for Fourth of July despite high gas prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, travelers! Travel experts are expecting a historic travel weekend for this year’s Fourth of July, despite the continued high gas prices.

11 News spoke with AAA Colorado, who expects travel times to be about double on the road beginning about Thursday afternoon. If you don’t already have hotels, car rentals or plane tickets, AAA says you may have a hard time getting reservations for this weekend.

As of Wednesday morning, the average price for a gallon of gas in the nation is about $4.87, which is about $1.76 more than last Fourth of July.

Nationwide gas prices 6/29/2022 (AAA)

“Gas is the highest its ever been: inflation, food prices, everything is just up. But, that is not stopping people from traveling, and I feel like people have really said, ‘You know what, I’ve been saving up for this, we’re going to do this,’ they want to get out there and get back to exploring. Kind of part of our Colorado way of life,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

As of Wednesday morning in Colorado, gas is above the national average at about $4.90, which is about $1.51 more than last Fourth of July. Gas in El Paso County is currently on the cheaper side, compared to the mountains. However, AAA Colorado says gas prices remain steadily high.

Colorado gas prices 6/29/2022 (AAA)

AAA Colorado told 11 News Denver is not a top destination for the Fourth of July like it was for Memorial Day weekend, possibly because Colorado can’t really have fireworks due to the high fire danger.

