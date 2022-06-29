Department of Defense says its existing abortion policy remains unchanged post-Dobbs

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The right to at least some abortions for female service members remains intact after the Dobbs decision, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

In a memo, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness said the services provided by the DoD prior to Friday’s bombshell ruling remained the same after, in line with existing federal law. The memo reads in part:

“Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our service members, the civilian workforce, and DoD families, and we are committed to taking care of all of our people and ensuring the entire force remains ready and resilient. Federal law restricts the department from performing abortions or paying to have them performed unless the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term, or unless the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest (”covered abortions”). The Supreme Court decision does not prohibit the department from continuing to perform covered abortions, consistent with federal law. There will be no interruption to this care.”

Post-Dobbs, several states have said they won’t allow abortions even in cases of rape and incest. The memo asserts that in those states, DoD health care staff should not face criminal or civil liability for performing their duties “in a manner authorized by federal law.”

NEWS: DOD Official: No Changes to Women's Essential Health Care https://t.co/kXA4ANG3Ir — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 29, 2022

The memo did not explicitly address abortions not considered “covered.” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a brief statement on the day of the ruling that the Pentagon was “examining this decision closely and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.”

The DoD’s leave policy for abortion care also remains unchanged following Dobbs.

“Existing department policy authorizes active-duty service members to travel as necessary to receive abortion care. The travel may be government-funded, official travel for a covered abortion, or for all other cases, it may be undertaken as regular leave at the service member’s expense,” read a DoD news release summarizing the memo.

The full memo can be read here.

