Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn and Rep. Boebert projected to win primary

Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Two republican incumbents for the U.S. House in southern Colorado are the projected winners for primary night.

According to the AP, Rep. Doug Lamborn defeated Dave Williams, Rebecca Keltie and Andrew Heaton for U.S. House District 5. Lauren Boebert defeated challenger Don Coram for U.S. House District 3.

As of 8 p.m., the democratic race U.S. House District 5 between David Torres and Michael Colombe didn’t have a projected winner. Neither did the democratic race for U.S. House District 3 for Adam Frisch, Soledad Sandoval Tafoya and Alex Walker.

“I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their Representative,” part of a statement from Rep. Boebert reads. “Hardworking Americans recognize now is not the time to go along to get along, it’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life. That is exactly what I will continue to do. Conservative Republicans like me are going to help take back the House in November, fire Nancy Pelosi, and do all we can to get our country back on track.”

Click here for full results.

