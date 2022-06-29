Advertisement

Colorado GOP voters reject indicted clerk Tina Peters for election post

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, Tina Peters(KKCO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Republicans have rejected an indicted county clerk as their nominee for secretary of state, choosing a former local official who ran on a platform of taking politics out of running elections.

In spurning Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, the bulk of Republican primary voters appeared to reject the conspiracy theories and false claims that have spread among conservatives since the November 2020 presidential election.

Over the last year, Peters has appeared regularly with prominent allies of former President Donald Trump, who claims without evidence that the election was stolen from him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

It is a 36 foot red trailer with license plates ELV8PZA. It has a big red face with a smoke...
Food truck stolen in Colorado Springs, Owners asking for the public’s help locating it
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Death investigation 6/27/22.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Pueblo West on Monday
Police say the driver ran off the road and took out a fence before careening into the backyard.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing in northeast Springs backyard
CBI Medina Alert 6/27/2022 (not a photo of actual vehicle)
Suspect in custody after running person over near downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn and Rep. Boebert projected to win primary
Hot & Mainly Dry Wednesday
Hot & Mainly Dry Wednesday
Election Results generic graphic.
WATCH LIVE: Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Officer-involved shooting scene south of Pueblo 6/28/22.
Officer-involved shooting south of Pueblo on I-25 Tuesday evening