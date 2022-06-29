Advertisement

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has reportedly been hospitalized.(POOL, CNN via CNN Newosurce)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Travis Barker has been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

According to TMZ, the drummer for Blink-182 was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the 46-year-old tweeted the phrase “God save me,” which is also the title of a song by his friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, also asked her Instagram followers to pray for her father.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, who married Barker last month in Italy, was on hand with him when he was taken to the hospital.

There has been no statement from their representatives at this time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results generic graphic.
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
CBI Medina Alert 6/27/2022 (not a photo of actual vehicle)
Suspect in custody after running person over near downtown Colorado Springs
Officer-involved shooting scene south of Pueblo 6/28/22.
Officer-involved shooting south of Pueblo on I-25 Tuesday evening tied to attempted ATM theft
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 6/28/22.
Shelter-in-place order in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted after police learn suspect left home
Homicide investigation 6/24/22.
Man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and then turning himself in, victim’s body found outside the jail

Latest News

Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say
FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder
The United States is set to bolster forces along NATO's eastern edge. (CNN)
NATO countries holding critical summit
The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison