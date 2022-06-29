Advertisement

Analysts accuse Bed Bath & Beyond of cutting back on air conditioning in some stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is accused of not providing much air conditioning in a cost-cutting effort.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some customers may need to take a shower after visiting Bed Bath & Beyond.

According to a report from Bank of America, the retailer has turned off its in-store air conditioning as a way to save money.

An official with Bed Bath & Beyond denies the allegation, saying any possible changes to store temperatures have not come from corporate.

Regardless of which side is right, there is no denying that the company is sweating.

A report on its last quarter showed sales dropped 22%, and analysts said the company’s recent sales promotions haven’t clicked with consumers.

Bank of America analysts also said they expect the retailer will be announcing additional store closures and halted openings in the near future.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results generic graphic.
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
CBI Medina Alert 6/27/2022 (not a photo of actual vehicle)
Suspect in custody after running person over near downtown Colorado Springs
Officer-involved shooting scene south of Pueblo 6/28/22.
Officer-involved shooting south of Pueblo on I-25 Tuesday evening tied to attempted ATM theft
Standoff situation in Colorado Springs 6/28/22.
Shelter-in-place order in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted after police learn suspect left home
Homicide investigation 6/24/22.
Man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and then turning himself in, victim’s body found outside the jail

Latest News

Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say
FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder
The United States is set to bolster forces along NATO's eastern edge. (CNN)
NATO countries holding critical summit
The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison