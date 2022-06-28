Advertisement

WATCH: Leader for El Paso County GOP and Democratic Parties talk 2022 Colorado Primary Elections

WATCH: El Paso County GOP Chair talks 2022 Primary Elections in Colorado
By Carel Lajara
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, June 28th, Colorado will hold its 2022 Primary Elections. With races on the ballot to decide who will be the nominees facing off in November for positions such as governor, county clerk and recorder, and coroner, both parties are laying down their priorities when it comes to how they would best serve the people of Colorado.

WATCH full interview with El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins at the top of this article.

This week, the chairs for the El Paso County GOP, Vickie Tonkins, and Democratic Party, John Mikos, sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to talk about what they want voters to know before they cast their ballot.

WATCH full interview with El Paso County Democratic Party Chair John Mikos below.

WATCH: El Paso County Democratic Party Chair talks 2022 Primary Elections in Colorado

