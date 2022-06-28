Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect vehicle sought after an attempted ATM theft in Pueblo

Suspect vehicle in attempted ATM theft.
Suspect vehicle in attempted ATM theft.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help from the public with locating a vehicle they believe was used during the attempted theft of an ATM.

The attempted crime was carried out at about 7:47 in the morning on Tuesday. Investigators say a dark-colored Ford F-350 targeted an ATM at the Sunflower Bank on the south side of the city. The back left window on the cab of the truck has tape over it.

More photos of the suspect vehicle can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-553-2502.

