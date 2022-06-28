Advertisement

Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb

More Americans keeping cash on hand
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Rising inflation has led to a significant change in the way Americans are saving money, according to a recent Nerdwallet survey, as 7 in 10 consumers said they’re switching up their penny-pinching habits.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in June that inflation rose 8.6% over the last year.

The survey also found consumers are keeping more money in their checking accounts.

Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance and banking expert with NerdWallet, said some savers are choosing riskier alternatives like cryptocurrency.

“Even if folks have been trying to change around their savings strategy, to compensate for inflation, they actually could start looking into savings accounts again as an option because rates have started going up,” Bessette said.

Bessette said it’s important for consumers to keep cash on hand in case of an emergency and to shop around for the best interest rate.

She added that is important to keep comparison shopping for the next several months if interest rates change, to make sure you’re getting the best return on your money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
It is a 36 foot red trailer with license plates ELV8PZA. It has a big red face with a smoke...
Food truck stolen in Colorado Springs, Owners asking for the public’s help locating it
Death investigation 6/27/22.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Pueblo West on Monday
Police say the driver ran off the road and took out a fence before careening into the backyard.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing in northeast Springs backyard
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter’s sentence
WATCH: El Paso County Democratic Party Chair talks 2022 Primary Elections in Colorado
WATCH: El Paso County Democratic Party Chair talks 2022 Primary Elections in Colorado
Utility Bills.
Rate increase for Colorado Springs Utilities approved, customers should expect a more expensive bill starting July 1
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots for fall
California woman offers women traveling to California for abortions' a place to stay after...
California woman opens home to people seeking abortion, pregnancy care