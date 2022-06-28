Rate increase for Colorado Springs Utilities approved, customers should expect a more expensive bill starting July 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities customers should expect an increase to the bill starting July 1.

The Colorado Springs City Council gave approval to increasing both electric rates and natural gas rates on Tuesday.

“These fuel-related costs are called the electric cost adjustment (ECA) and gas cost adjustment (GCA),” part of an explainer posted by Colorado Springs Utilities on their website reads. “We passed along a decrease to the ECA and GCA in February, and another GCA decrease in May. Fuel commodity markets are highly volatile both locally and internationally. Current natural gas prices have seen the largest rise in gas since 2000. For example, we’ve seen a 150% increase since December 2021.”

Based on a sample residential bill, customers could expect an increase of about $27, based on a 10.5% increase on the total bill. Commercial customers can expect an increase of about 22.5 percent. The sample bill is at the bottom of this article.

Click here for info on customer assistance programs.

Sample bill Colorado Springs Utilities under proposed rate increases. (CSU)

