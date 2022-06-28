Advertisement

Rate increase for Colorado Springs Utilities approved, customers should expect a more expensive bill starting July 1

Utility Bills.
Utility Bills.(Pixaby/Freepik.com/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities customers should expect an increase to the bill starting July 1.

The Colorado Springs City Council gave approval to increasing both electric rates and natural gas rates on Tuesday.

“These fuel-related costs are called the electric cost adjustment (ECA) and gas cost adjustment (GCA),” part of an explainer posted by Colorado Springs Utilities on their website reads. “We passed along a decrease to the ECA and GCA in February, and another GCA decrease in May. Fuel commodity markets are highly volatile both locally and internationally. Current natural gas prices have seen the largest rise in gas since 2000. For example, we’ve seen a 150% increase since December 2021.”

Based on a sample residential bill, customers could expect an increase of about $27, based on a 10.5% increase on the total bill. Commercial customers can expect an increase of about 22.5 percent. The sample bill is at the bottom of this article.

Click here for info on customer assistance programs.

Sample bill Colorado Springs Utilities under proposed rate increases.
Sample bill Colorado Springs Utilities under proposed rate increases.(CSU)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
It is a 36 foot red trailer with license plates ELV8PZA. It has a big red face with a smoke...
Food truck stolen in Colorado Springs, Owners asking for the public’s help locating it
Death investigation 6/27/22.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Pueblo West on Monday
Police say the driver ran off the road and took out a fence before careening into the backyard.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing in northeast Springs backyard
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

WATCH: El Paso County Democratic Party Chair talks 2022 Primary Elections in Colorado
WATCH: El Paso County Democratic Party Chair talks 2022 Primary Elections in Colorado
Suspect vehicle in attempted ATM theft.
WANTED: Suspect vehicle sought after an attempted ATM theft in Pueblo
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Homicide investigation 6/24/22.
Man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and then turning himself in, victim’s body found outside the jail