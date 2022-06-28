Advertisement

Police looking for suspect vehicle after person run over by car near downtown Colorado Springs

By KKTV
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:58 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a person was run over by a car near downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police responded to a parking lot of a business on the 1700 block of S. Nevada after 5 p.m. Monday.

Officers say a person was run over by a car. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver of the car left the scene as emergency personnel arrived.

A CBI Medina Alert was issued around 11:30 p.m. Monday saying a 2003 white extended cab Chevrolet Silverado with Oklahoma plate GJJ-998 left the scene. The car reportedly has significant front-end damage, no font plate and a black toolbox mounted in the bed of the truck. The car was last seen on northbound Nevada and exited HW-24 eastbound.

CBI said pictured below is a similar model, not a photo of the actual vehicle.

CBI Medina Alert 6/27/2022 (not a photo of actual vehicle)
CBI Medina Alert 6/27/2022 (not a photo of actual vehicle)(CBI Medina Alert 6/27/2022)

The driver is described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt. The passengers is described as a middle-aged white female with dark curly hair, wearing a white shirt and black and white pants.

If you see the vehicle or suspect(s), call 911 or CSPD at 719-444-7000.

