Advertisement

Police: Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort

Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead...
Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.

Authorities did not provide further details on Tuesday, saying only the deaths were still under investigation.

The victims were a couple from Tennessee and a man from Florida whose wife was hospitalized.

The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the island of Exuma. It was not clear if the villas had carbon monoxide detectors and if they did, whether they were working.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is a 36 foot red trailer with license plates ELV8PZA. It has a big red face with a smoke...
Food truck stolen in Colorado Springs, Owners asking for the public’s help locating it
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Death investigation 6/27/22.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Pueblo West on Monday
Police say the driver ran off the road and took out a fence before careening into the backyard.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing in northeast Springs backyard
CBI Medina Alert 6/27/2022 (not a photo of actual vehicle)
Suspect in custody after running person over near downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Elections
WATCH: Political Science Professor talks possible political shift in Colorado
A hearing continues with the NFL and Deshaun Watson. The current Cleveland Browns quarterback...
AP sources: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Watson
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found...
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from...
US officials announce more steps against monkeypox outbreak