Officer-involved shooting south of Pueblo on I-25 Tuesday evening

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer-involved shooting was under investigation south of Pueblo on Tuesday.

At about 4:48 p.m. CDOT announced there was police activity near mile marker 87 on I-25, about three miles south of Pueblo. Pueblo Police didn’t have much information to share, other than their agency was involved in some type of pursuit.

According to Colorado State Patrol, they received a call about the pursuit at about 3:51 p.m. As of 5 p.m., three suspects were taken into custody. While unconfirmed, Colorado State Patrol believes this may have been tied to a bank robbery earlier in the day that involved a stolen vehicle.

Details on possible injuries were not available last time this article was updated.

#I25 southbound: Police activity at Exit 87 - Verde Road. I-25 Exit 87 is closed to both Northbound and Southbound traffic. Expect delays. Use alternate route. https://t.co/TsZy88MrR1 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 28, 2022

