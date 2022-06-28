Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting south of Pueblo on I-25 Tuesday evening

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer-involved shooting was under investigation south of Pueblo on Tuesday.

At about 4:48 p.m. CDOT announced there was police activity near mile marker 87 on I-25, about three miles south of Pueblo. Pueblo Police didn’t have much information to share, other than their agency was involved in some type of pursuit.

According to Colorado State Patrol, they received a call about the pursuit at about 3:51 p.m. As of 5 p.m., three suspects were taken into custody. While unconfirmed, Colorado State Patrol believes this may have been tied to a bank robbery earlier in the day that involved a stolen vehicle.

Details on possible injuries were not available last time this article was updated.

