I-70 in Colorado closed Monday evening due to flash flood warning through Glenwood Canyon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A stretch of I-70 in the Rocky Mountains was closed in Colorado Monday evening over concerns tied to a flash flood warning.
The closure was announced by CDOT at about 7 p.m. for I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero. It is in effect until later Monday evening.
Mudslides occurred in July of 2021 that prompted safety closures for about two weeks. The mudslides are a result of a fire in the area.
This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.
