I-70 in Colorado closed Monday evening due to flash flood warning through Glenwood Canyon

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A stretch of I-70 in the Rocky Mountains was closed in Colorado Monday evening over concerns tied to a flash flood warning.

The closure was announced by CDOT at about 7 p.m. for I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero. It is in effect until later Monday evening.

Click here for information on an alternate route.

Mudslides occurred in July of 2021 that prompted safety closures for about two weeks. The mudslides are a result of a fire in the area.

This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

Follow CDOT for updates:

