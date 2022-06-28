Advertisement

Food truck stolen in Colorado Springs, Owners asking for the public’s help locating it

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Owner of Elevate Pizza is reaching out to 11 News to find her food truck that was stolen over the weekend.

Owner Theresa Petruna tells 11 News she noticed her food truck stolen around 9:00am Sunday. After checking surveillance footage, she says it was around 4:20am Sunday when the truck was stolen off her property.

It is a 36 foot red trailer with license plates ELV8PZA. It has a big red face with a smoke stack on top. Petruna tells 11 News with the events she has canceled so far, she is losing about $24,000.

“Unfortunately, it’s kind of painful because I did use all of my savings for it,” said Petruna. “I know I have insurance but I don’t know what that covers. It is probably looking maybe around $100,000. Maybe less or maybe more. I can’t really give you a total until I can find out what was on the truck.”

Local business owners are checking their surveillance videos to help Petruna find her stolen food truck. Petruna tells 11 News she filed a report with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. 11 News will provide updates as we learn more.

