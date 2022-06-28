Advertisement

Fire at Denver-area waste transfer station causing smoky, smelly conditions

Firefighters at the Waste Management transfer station in Englewood on June 27, 2022.
Firefighters at the Waste Management transfer station in Englewood on June 27, 2022.(Denver Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Some in Denver are dealing with hazy skies Tuesday as a fire at a waste transfer station burns on.

Firefighters first responded to the Waste Management location in Englewood early Monday evening.

More than 12 hours later, crews were still on scene.

Some living in the area have commented that in addition to smoky conditions Tuesday morning, it smells like burning trash.

At this time, there’s no word on how much longer firefighters expected to be on scene or how the fire started.

