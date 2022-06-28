Fire at Denver-area waste transfer station causing smoky, smelly conditions

DENVER (KKTV) - Some in Denver are dealing with hazy skies Tuesday as a fire at a waste transfer station burns on.

Firefighters first responded to the Waste Management location in Englewood early Monday evening.

The #DenverFireDepartment is working a fire that has involved two structures at 2400 W. Union in @NewsEnglewoodCO. The fire at the @WasteManagement transfer location affected power lines that have complicated the fire attack. One worker was treated by @DHParamedics @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/r0ftca55Ym — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) June 28, 2022

More than 12 hours later, crews were still on scene.

Good morning #Englewood. Thank you to @Denver_Fire for your hard work. @Denver_Fire is still on scene. The smoke that you see and smell this morning throughout much of the metro area is from this incident. The air quality is currently poor, so please take care. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 28, 2022

Some living in the area have commented that in addition to smoky conditions Tuesday morning, it smells like burning trash.

At this time, there’s no word on how much longer firefighters expected to be on scene or how the fire started.

