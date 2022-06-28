ELECTION DAY: Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote in Colorado’s Primary Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up voters! Tuesday is Election Day.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder about the 2022 Primary election, which is when voters select their candidates for their parties in the November election.

“Your choice here in the Republican or Democrat primary, usually that person is what goes on to prevail in November so if you don’t vote today, you may lose out on the chance of who may be that representative,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.

You can vote on several local and state candidates, including the Governor, U.S. Senate, members of Congress, El Paso County Sheriff, Coroner, and more.

“I think all elections are important. It’s part of our civic duty to do so. Our founding fathers laid down these principals of a representative democracy and it’s important that we uphold that and vote,” said Broerman.

About three weeks ago, 461,000 ballots were sent to El Paso County voters. The El Paso Clerk and Recorder is expecting about less than a third of those to be returned at around 135,000 ballots. As of Monday morning around 10 a.m, the El Paso County Clerk reported 80,000 ballots had been returned.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder says so far, this election is on track to be similar to 2016 and 2018 primaries. But, it is a little behind primary results from 2020, as that was a presidential election year.

You must drop off your ballot at a drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Majority of El Paso County voters are within a few minutes of a drop box. It is too late to mail-in your ballot.

If you decide to vote in-person, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder asks you do so as early as possible so you don’t delay election results.

Also, make sure you sign the back of your ballot envelope. For more election information, click here.

