Building evacuated after bomb threat is called in at CSU-Pueblo

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A building on the CSU-Pueblo campus has been evacuated after a bomb threat reported Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson for the university says the threat involves the Hassan School of Business but did not give any further information. Police are combing the building now.

No further details have been released at this time. This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

