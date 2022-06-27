Advertisement

Who wants to be a multi-millionaire? Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $674M

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Want to be a millionaire several hundred times over?

You’ve got two chances this week, with the Powerball’s $346 million drawing Monday night and then the Mega Millions’ $328 million jackpot up for grabs Tuesday.

So what if the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 300 million? We say that means there’s still a chance!

Click here for a breakdown on your odds of winning any Mega Millions prize. Not all are steep -- your chance of getting $2 is a cool 1 in 37!

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
