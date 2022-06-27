What fireworks will look like this Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs will still move ahead with firework displays despite other areas cancelling. The Star Spangled Symphony and Fourth of July Block Party will be happening downtown at Pikes Peak Center.

Event planners have been working closely with the city and fire officials to ensure the safety of the firework displays. There will be multiple displays around the city- most starting around 9:15 at night.

To be able to have these events the launch zones have to be pre-inspected by C-S-F-D, where they clear out dead brush and mow down tall grass in the areas. The events also went through a permit process. C-S-F-D will have crews on standby in case a fire does breakout.

Fire officials do say if we enter back into a burn ban that all displays will be cancelled.

As for resident hosted events and parties, C-S-F-D wants to remind everyone personal use of the fireworks remains illegal. They say only novelty items such as poppers or snappers are allowed.

C-S-P-D will be patrolling the Fourth of July and handing out citations to those using illegal fireworks.

